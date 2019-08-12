Breaking News
Precautions taken to protect high school athletes from the heat

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark High School is working to keep its athletes safe by taking more water breaks, pushing back practices and even shortening practices.

The district’s athletic trainers also take temperature readings on the field to make sure they aren’t in a quote “black zone.”

A black zone means it’s too hot to have practice.

Chad Depee, the head football coach, says they take all these precautions so the athletes will be ready to go for their first game.

“There’s a lot of things in place when we want to take care of our kids and still yet, push them so that they’re ready to go for August 30.” Depee said. “This is cause our first game will be here before you know it”

The athletic director said they won’t have practice outside if the heat index is greater than 92 degrees.

