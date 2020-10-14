Prayer service hosted in Lebanon in honor of healthcare workers

LEBANON, Mo. — A community recognized the hard work and sacrifices being made by healthcare workers with a public prayer service.

The service was hosted at Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Everyone was invited to come and help support the medical workers treating patients with COVID-19.

Pastor David Brown with Hillcrest Baptist Church says this event meant a lot to him.

“I think it’s critical, it really is,” said Brown. “Obviously as a pastor, I believe in prayer. But I think just the fact that the community can come together and do this is very critical for a time like this, and hopefully, it’ll be uplifting for the people who are on the front lines.”

Those in attendance were asked to stay in their cars and listen in on their radios to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.