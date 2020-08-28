Power to Turn Hunger into Hope food drives goes virtual

BRANSON, Mo.- The White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s annual food drive is going virtual this year.

The Power to Turn Hunger into Hope campaign will run throughout September.

According to a press release, all funds raised will support a dedicated pantry in each of our five counties, and, with their Ozarks Food Harvest partnership, every dollar provides four meals.

“Impacting the communities of our service area is a high priority for us at White River,” says Community Programs Coordinator, Nathan Stearns. “The virtual food drive is a great avenue that allows us to safely come together and make an impact for our neighbors who need it.”

Click here to donate.

