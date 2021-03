SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities is working on several power outages in Springfield Wednesday, March 10, due to a pole catching on fire.

OUTAGE ALERT



Crews are working an outage on the west side of town caused by a pole that caught fire.



Report your outage >> 1-888-863-9001

Outage map >> https://t.co/jrrsgfDWrr — City Utilities (@cityutilities) March 10, 2021

As of 5:35 p.m. People living under the 65802 zip code have the most outages with 612 people reporting no power.

Sixty-four people are suffering power outages under the zip code 65803.

Zip codes 65804 and 65809 are also suffering from power outages.

City Utilities power outage map from 5:35 p.m.

Overall, 678 people are without power in Springfield.

This is a developing story.