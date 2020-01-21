Power outage in Northwest Springfield after truck crashed into pole

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Google Maps

UPDATE: Power was restored according to a City Utilities spokesman.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Over 1,000 people are out of power in Northwest Springfield after a truck clipped a guy wire and hit a pole.

The accident occurred at Nichols St and Broadway Ave.

The accident is causing major traffic delays.

City Utility crews are on scene working to get the power restored. They are not sure how long it will be before power is back on.

Springfield Public Schools posted on Facebook that there are several schools currently out of power.

This is a developing story.

