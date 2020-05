SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A City Utilities spokesperson told Ozarks First on Thursday, thousands of people could be without power.

In a tweet posted Thursday, City Utilities said there was an issue with a transmission line that feeds to a substation affecting the east side of the city.

A Drury University spokesperson told Ozarks first the school is among those sites without power.

Utility crews are on the way to the scene.

To report a power outage call 1-888-863-9001.

Here is the city outage map.