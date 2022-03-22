BRANSON, Mo. — Crews began taking down power lines on West 76 Country Boulevard in Branson Tuesday (3/22/22). The poles will remain standing for now to support telephone and cable wires, but everything is expected to come down by the end of April 2022.

This utility project is a part of an undergrounding project passed by The Branson Board of Aldermen with utility companies back in August 2021. Crews began working on the project on Jan. 5, but Tuesday is when overhead power lines came down at 9 a.m. in front of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! building.

“This was one of the main aspects of the project to make safer pedestrian ways for all of the people walking and, plus to get the unsightly power lines underground,” said Keith Francis, the Branson director of Public Works. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve worked close to probably a year getting contracts in order for the design and the construction for the undergrounding of all these utilities.”

The city of Branson worked with the West Highway 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District to fund the project.

“We did a survey of all of the residents of Branson as to what should happen on this corridor,” said Gail Myer, with West 76 Entertainment. “The number one thing they said was ‘we want the power lines to come down.'”

The project is currently in the design phase of phases one and two which will run from the Ferris Wheel to the intersection of Shephard of the Hills Expressway. The power lines coming down is a part of phase three. Francis is already looking forward to what can be done once the undergrounding project comes to an end.

“We’ve got another project that is out to bid right now for the construction of new street lights,” said Francis. “Those are out to bid and should start construction shortly after all of these get out of the way then.”

Francis says to expect to see big trucks, wire, cable, and plenty of work along 76. He asks drivers to be mindful of workers.