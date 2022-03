ROLLA, Mo. — Officials are reporting intentionally set fires happening around the Mark Twain National Forest. According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, multiple fires have been reported and responded to in just a few weeks.

The latest fires burned less than half of an acre on Country Road 7570 which is south of Interstate 44.

If you see anything suspicious regarding fires in the described area, the protection district asks you call 911 immediately.