SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The proposed building of a new drive-thru coffee shop is causing some people in Springfield to raise safety concerns.

The property is located across the street from Sunshine Elementary School. That’s near East Sunshine Street and South Jefferson Avenue.

Some who live nearby said the traffic is already an issue.

They said the new business would only make things worse.

“With the school across the street, I think it’s not a very good idea to have more traffic in this area,” said Sharon Anhalt, who lives nearby.

Members of local neighborhood associations are also voicing their opinions.

“Springfield, no doubt, has the appetite for another drive-thru coffee shop, but we believe that drive-thrus do not belong on that stretch of Sunshine Street,” said University Heights Neighborhood Association President, Jan Peterson.

Others said they are already used to the heavy traffic.

“As long as it was a 7 Brew or something like that, I’m all for it,” said Shelley Rache, who lives nearby. “I don’t care either way.”

The city of Springfield is left to determine what they envision for the future of the area.

“I guess I’m really curious on what we’re supposed to do with this stretch of road,” said Britton Jobe, on Springfield’s Planning & Zoning Commission. “Is the vision for it to be commercial? Or is the city’s vision, that we’re bound by, supposed to be residential?”

Planning Manager, Bob Hosmer, said that might require further analysis.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” said Hosmer. “It’s going to have to be studied. It’s not a good combination when you have low-density residential houses that are on a major road like this.”

The uncertainty, along with concerns brought forward, pushed the planning & zoning committee to recommend denial.

The planning department staff still recommends approval.

City council is set to discuss the topic Monday night.