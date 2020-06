BRANSON, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Tequila 2 in Branson.

TCHD is working with the Stone County Health Department when the bar voluntarily closed after being alerted to the suspected outbreak.

TCHD asks all the employees at the bar to suspect they have been in contact with those with COVID-19 and to quarantine at home.

This investigation is ongoing.