Possible COVID-19 exposure in a few places in Willard

WILLARD, Mo. — A potential exposure ocurred in Springfield according to the Springfield Greene County Health Department.

The department says a positive case went to these places on Friday, May 15, before being diagnosed:

Dollar General in Willard at 401 Miller Road at 10 a.m for about one hour.

Apple Market in Willard at 500 Miller Road around 11 a.m. for about one hour.

The individual was wearing a face mask and showed no symptoms while at the two stores. The health department is still concerned the individual was in the time frame of being infectious to others.

The department says there is a low risk of others catching COVID-19 from this exposure, but should still monitor symptoms and seek medical attention if any develop.