Possible COVID-19 exposures in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County Health Center (PCHC) has confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19 and has a list of possible exposures to the virus.

The patients are now at home in quarantine and more than 50 people they came in contact with have been contacted and are going through quarantine as well.

“It is important to remember that we should interact with our environment as if we are sick or those around us are sick. If you are sick, please stay home to protect your friends and neighbors,” says Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center Administrator.

Here is the list of COVID-19 exposures that occurred in Polk County:

Saturday, June 6: Silo Golf and Country Club between the hours of 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

Sunday, June 7: Westlake Ace Hardware between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

Sunday, June 7: Hibbett Sports between the hours of 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

Sunday, June 7: Bolivar Wal-Mart between the hours of 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

Tuesday, June 9: Hibbett Sports between the hours of 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

The people who were at these locations at these times should monitor their symptoms through the exposure is considered a low risk.