TEXAS/WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A portion of Route AM in Texas and Wright counties will be reduced to one lane starting today, Dec. 26, and going into next week.

The reduction from east of Walls Street in Wright County to west of Hidden Valley Road in Texas County will happen from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Dec. 31.

Crews will be replacing culvert pipes during this time.