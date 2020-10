SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Cherry Street will be closed starting Monday for crews to work on gas and water repairs.

The closed section is between Kimbrough Avenue and JQH Parkway. The road will close at 8 a.m. Monday and is expected to last through mid-January 2021.

The City of Springfield advises eastbound traffic to follow the marked detour via Kimbrough, Elm and John Q. Hammons Parkway. Westbound lanes of Cherry Street will remain open throughout construction.