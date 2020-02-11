Popular radio host returns to air with podcast: ‘What’s Up, Kevin Howard’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — Kevin Howard, former KGBX radio co-host of “The Kevin and Liz Show,” has returned to the airwaves with a new podcast.

So far, Howard has shared two 30-minute episodes of the ‘What’s Up, Kevin Howard’ podcast on his website kevinhoward.libsyn.com.

His former KGBX co-host Liz Delany joined Howard for the second episode.

Howard and Delany’s show was canceled last month during some major cuts nationwide by KGBX’s parent company, iHeartMedia. The company announced a corporate restructuring a week prior.

“After the first week of being off, I was just wanting to put something out there,” Howard said. “I’ve been here since 1995, and obviously it’s a huge part of my life. I want to keep it going.

