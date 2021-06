SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Alamo Drafthouse on South Avenue is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday afternoon, June 24.

Cox Health is partnering with the movie theater to help vaccinate anyone 12-years-old and up with the Pfizer vaccine.

All a patient needs is a photo ID and insurance information. minors under 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian.

Free popcorn will be given to those who get vaccinated.