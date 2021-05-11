Pools, Water Parks set to reopen after challenges throughout pandemic

BRANSON, Mo. – Both the RecPlex and White Water are reopening later in May for Memorial Day weekend starting May 29.

Cindy Shook is the director of Park and Recreation for the City of Branson and said the Branson RecPlex will have its normal activities and classes opened this summer.

“We’ve got all of our activities coming back,” said Shook. “We’re doing all of our swim lessons. If you don’t have a swim lesson, book. Go ahead and call us because they’re filling up. We’ve got some free swim days that are happening. We’ve got a night swim. Prince Ivan is DJing that.”

Visitors can purchase a season pass or a single-day admission to the AquaPlex online, as well as sign up for classes and upcoming activities.

White Water General Manager, Gerald Jenkins, says they will still have some COVID-19 safety protocols for the water park.

“We’ll still be asking guests to wear masks as they enter the park and then if they’re inside the building, but any other time the guest won’t be asked to wear a mask.” White Water General Manager, Gerald Jenkins

Jenkins said the park will be adding some extra days to the schedule this year, including special nights when guests can swim late.

“July 14th through the 17th and where we normally close at 10 o’clock for night water, we’ll be open to midnight,” said Jenkins.