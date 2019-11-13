Polyglot luncheon at Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Foreign language speakers from Missouri State University were invited to a polyglot luncheon today.

It was an opportunity for international students and domestic students to get together and practice the languages that domestic students are still learning.

Students and faculty were invited to sit and eat, visit, and use their language skills.

Foreign languages spoken at the luncheon were Spanish, French, German, Korean, Chinese, Japanese and any other language speakers were welcome to attend.

Kelly Schlinder is the coordinator of the foreign language institute at MSU.

She says learning a second language is always important,

“This gathering will allow people to recognize that it could help them with their careers, it could help them with their studies, the possibilities are endless,” Schlinder said.

The luncheon was hosted by MSU’s Foreign Language Institute it happens once every year.