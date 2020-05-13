Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for two missing juveniles

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Trayven Dodson, 15, and Xavier Stover, 14, were last seen on May 11 around 12:30 a.m. in Fairplay, Missouri.

Dodson is a white male, 5’9″, 145 lbs, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

Stover is a white male, 5’9″, 145 lbs, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a white teeshirt, dark sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on Dodson or Stover please contact Det. Ken Mincia or Det. Don Van Black with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 417-777-9020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now