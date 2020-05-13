Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for two missing juveniles

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Trayven Dodson, 15, and Xavier Stover, 14, were last seen on May 11 around 12:30 a.m. in Fairplay, Missouri.

Dodson is a white male, 5’9″, 145 lbs, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

Stover is a white male, 5’9″, 145 lbs, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a white teeshirt, dark sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on Dodson or Stover please contact Det. Ken Mincia or Det. Don Van Black with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 417-777-9020