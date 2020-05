POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Roy Albin.

Albin is a white male, 71-years-old, 5’10” tall, 170 pounds, gray hair, hazel eyes, wearing a camoflage ball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

He is diagnosed with a heart condition.

Albin, according to the police, left his home on foot and doesn’t have his medication with him.

If you have any information, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 417-777-3911.