Polk County officials search for missing female teen

POLK COUNTY, Mo.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing teenager from Humansville.

Officials say 16-year-old Jazmond Nicole Masten was last seen on the night of October 31, leaving a home on S. Garfield Street in Humansville. Police say Masten left the home on foot after a disturbance.

Masten is a white female, height 5’05”, 210 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a pirate costume with a red shirt.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 417-777-9020.