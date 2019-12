Firefighters work to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wildfires razing Australia’s drought-stricken east coast have left two people dead and several missing, more than 30 injured and over 150 homes destroyed, officials said Saturday.(Darren Pateman/AAP Image via AP)

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The fire department in Polk County has started a recruitment drive.

The county needs more firefighters.

If you’re interested, there’s a lot of information about the department on joinpolkfire.com and on facebook.

The website says all training to become a firefighter is free.

Plus, the county teaches how to become an EMT or tanker driver.