Polk County Health Center announced 25 new COVID cases linked to residential learning center

POLK COUNTY.– The Polk County Health Center confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 on July 28, 2020.

The Health Center says these cases are a result of ongoing testing at Mashburn Residential Learning Center in Bolivar.

Anyone who may have come in contact with these individuals has been notified to monitor their symptoms.

The Health Center is providing testing to all clients and staff at the Mashburn Residential Learning Center.

The learning center has been closed to the public since March, only allowing limited healthcare providers to visit due to the pandemic.

All parents and guardians have been notified, and those individuals who tested positive are quarantined.

All staff who have tested positive are in isolation and monitored by the Health Department.