NIXA, Mo. — Three people in Nixa could be facing charges for stealing dozens of political ads overnight.

One individual called Nixa Police just after midnight and said they saw people in a white SUV stealing political signs from the area of Glacier Court and Parkmore Heights.

Police were able to find the SUV as well as 36 political signs. Stealing charges have been submitted to the prosecutor.

Officers said if you are missing your sign, call the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.