Police wound 15-year-old accused of firing at officers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say police officers have shot a 15-year-old carjacking suspect in the arm near Kansas City after the officers were fired upon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says Independence police officers were responding to an argument in an apartment complex when they heard the carjacking victim yelling for help.

Lowe said officers tried to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle before it crashed into fencing around the complex.

He said the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect then got out of the vehicle and fired toward officers.

Officers returned fired, striking the younger teen in the upper arm.