Police working to find suspect for woman’s body dumped on a country road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Police in St. Joseph, Missouri is now working to find out who killed a woman and dumped her body in a bag on a country road.

Investigators don’t have a lot to go off.

There was no missing persons report in Buchanan County.

Forensic testing and autopsy are already underway.

Major Thomas Cates is hoping to match fingerprints or DNA to available databases.

If they don’t get a hit, detectives will use a regional missing persons database to try and figure out who the woman is.

The woman still hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now