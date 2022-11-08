BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community.

The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home.

The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate is to check if the profile they are posting from is a page rather than a profile, with a picture of a person rather than a business that is labeled something like “grocery store.”

Other “red flags” may include the profile having no friends, if the account is new, if they recently joined the group they posted in, if they are not from the area, or if you see the same text on several posts.

If you are concerned about a post, the police department says you call local law enforcement. You can contact the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-3300.