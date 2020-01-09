Police warn about Chiefs ticket scams

U.S. — If you are planning to make the trip up for the Chiefs game this weekend, you should be careful where you get your tickets.

Leading up to the game there has been a rash of online ads from private ticket sellers in the area.

Some of which claim to offer tickets at unheard of prices for a playoff game.

Prairie Village police say scammers are targeting last-minute ticket shoppers.

Two people have already fallen victim, one losing out on $500.

“Some of the things people offer over the phone or online sound great, and sound like something that person may need at that time,” said detective Caroline Van Cil, Prairie Village Police Department. “I see why people fall for it, but if it feels too good to be true, it probably is.”

Officials say in this age of online ticket purchases, you should only buy from credible sources. Adding that you should not accept printed out tickets or even screen shots of tickets.

They say buying tickets through an NFL trusted service will end up costing you less in the long run.