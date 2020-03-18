Police: Still no clear motive in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Springfield News-Leader) — Police in Springfield, Missouri, are still searching for the motive of the gunman who killed four people, including a police officer, before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a Kum & Go convenience store in the southwestern Missouri town.

Police told the Springfield News-Leader that they had no prior contact with the gunman, Joaquin Roman, before the crime. Investigators also were not aware of any prior arrests or history of violent crime for Roman. Detectives believe Roman acted alone.

The shooting was among the deadliest in recent southwestern Missouri history.