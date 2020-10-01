Police: Sex offender lied about his age then raped young woman in Ozark he met on Snapchat

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (News-Leader) — A registered sex offender is facing new charges in Christian County following allegations of inappropriate behavior involving an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Andrew Fairchild was charged Tuesday with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, the 14-year-old and 18-year-old told Ozark police they met Fairchild on the Snapchat social media application and agreed to hang out with him this past weekend at his home in Ozark.

Fairchild is 29, but he told the victims he was 22, according to the statement.

The statement says that when they were all hanging out, Fairchild gave both victims alcohol and a pill that he told them was Adderall.

