SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Greene County Jail on May 25.

Nathan Sneed

Around 6:36 p.m., two individuals escaped from the Greene County Jail. Officers got one of the men in custody, but the other, Nathan Sneed, is still at large.

Sneed was last seen near the Cox North Hospital wearing a white striped jumpsuit from the jail. He is 28 years old, 5’8” tall, 130 pounds.

He was originally arrested for 3rd degree domestic assault.

This is a developing story.