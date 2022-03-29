SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for three missing children. Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8. All three boys have been missing since March 23. They were last seen on West Battlefield Road in Springfield in a black SUV.

From left to right: Ryder, Resean, Ramello

The boys are believed to be with their biological mother Brittany Barns, their non-custodial parent. Barns is a 30-year-old white female with brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 130 pounds.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the children were taken from their home by Barns for an unsupervised visit and never returned.

Below are descriptions of the three missing children:

Ramello, 8, is a black male, 4’3” tall, 74 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Resean, 9, is a black male, 4’4” tall, 77 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Ryder, 10, is a black male, 4’9” 116 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.