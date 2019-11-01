Police searching for suspect involved in stolen car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a stolen car crash earlier this morning.

Springfield Police Department said the car was stolen from the 500 block of West Pacific while it was left running with no one in it.

The suspect was driving the stolen vehicle when they ran a stop sign and hit a second car just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 hundred block of North Rogers.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white male in his 20’s wearing a dark-colored hoodie with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.

This is a developing story.