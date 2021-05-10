Police searching for dark grey SUV crossing on double yellow line, causing fatal accident

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — There are still no updates on the driver involved in the hit-and-run in Rogersville, where 21-year-old Mercedes Luna was killed on Friday, May 7.

This is the car highway patrol troopers are still looking for:

Black SUV crossing on double yellow line causing Luna to crash

The driver is clearly in the wrong lane in the photo trying to pass a FedEx truck on a double yellow line.

It is against the law to pass on a curve or a hill when the driver can’t see oncoming traffic.

KOLR10 spoke with highway patrol trooper Sergeant Mike McClure.

He said the color yellow in traffic means cautionary, like a yellow speed limit sign, flashing yellow lights at an intersection, and in this case, two solid yellow lines.

Those lines may or may not be on some roads, and it is not illegal to cross them, but it is illegal to try and pass when there is a curve or a hill and you can’t see oncoming traffic.

Sergeant McClure said we do have all these rules, but it all comes down to the driver’s attitude.

“Most drivers are good drivers,” said McClure. “They have good attitudes and are courteous drivers. But, when that lack of courtesy gets into a narcissistic attitude where I’m the only person that counts on this, I’m going to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ regardless of your safety, and I’m going to pass on this hillcrest because I can, then we have an instance where we had Friday morning, which was incredibly tragic, and senseless, and selfish.”

If you’re on a two-lane road and one side has a solid yellow line, and the other has a dotted yellow line, then you can only pass if you are on the dotted side.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call the police.