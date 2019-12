STRAFFORD, Mo.– Greene County Deputies along with the Webster County Sherrif’s Office and the Strafford Police Department are searching for a man in the area of Evergreen and Gillespie in Strafford.

The initial information that came through was a male had tried to abduct someone at gunpoint.

Police said the male then fled on foot. Deputies are now searching that area.

Police said the victim is safe.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.