Police search for Friday shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Deputies are searching for a man believed to have shot someone during a domestic disturbance early Friday afternoon, July 9th.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

However, police believe the shooting is a singular incident and the public is not currently at risk.

At about 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9th, deputies arrived at a home near the Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park where the scene was unfolding.

The incident continued onto the intersection of Farm Road 123 and Farm Road 146 where deputies say shots were fired.

One person was injured and transported to a hospital. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Director says the victim has minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect ran into a wooded area.

Deputies are at the hospital with the victim, as well as searching the area where the shooting occurred.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the suspect to call at (417) 868-4040.