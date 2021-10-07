Police say Springfield teen is still missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has issued a correction to their previous release stating that the missing Springfield teen, 15-year-old Maddalee Lands, had been found safe on October 6th.

Police say she is still missing as of October 7th.

Maddalee Lands went missing on September 28th and the Springfield Police department released an endangered person advisory for her on October 5th.

At the time she went missing, Maddalee was wearing a purple shirt and black pants. She has black hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).