Police say shootings on Monday and Tuesday have the same suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department says two shootings that occurred earlier this week have the same suspect.

On May 17, officers responded to a homicide on W. Page. During that investigation, the Springfield Police Department says there was a suspect, identified as 36-year-old John Hilt who had outstanding warrants from Christian County for resisting arrest.

Then on May 18, detectives with the Springfield Police Department Special Investigations Section found the man and followed him to a Kum & Go at 3445 E. Kearney. Detectives noticed the car was occupied by two males and one female, with one of the males being Hilt.

According to Springfield Police, the detectives tried to contact Hilt and arrest him. He displayed a gun and fired shots at the detectives. Two detectives returned fire at Hilt, who then fled in the same vehicle. The other man in the car suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and arm. Police say those injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to SPD, the vehicle drove to the Welcome Inn on E. Evergreen. There, law enforcement set up a perimeter and Hilt was later taken into custody.

Hilt had a gunshot wound in his neck and arm from the shooting at the Kum & Go. These injuries were non-life-threatening.

“Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. This case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor for review and filing of appropriate charges,” Springfield Police say.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).