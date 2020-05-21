Police say boy younger than 10 shot in Kansas City home

Local News

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police are investigating a shooting at a home in eastern Kansas City that injured a young child.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the home, injuring a boy under the age of 10.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and later listed in stable condition. A police spokeswoman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, says investigators trying to determine what led to the shooting, which happened while other children and one or two adults were inside the home.

El-Ashkar says police are not searching for suspects in the shooting.

