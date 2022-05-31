OZARK, Mo. — Matthew Dedmon was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a shooting that happened Saturday, May 28, 2022, in downtown Ozark. Dedmon is accused of shooting and killing Joe Newburn.

Investigators said an Ozark man shot another man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife.

According to the probable cause statement, police were called Saturday afternoon to investigate a shooting in downtown Ozark.

Investigators spoke with Dedmon and several witnesses who said Dedmon drove his truck to 107 W. Church Street to talk to his wife.

Police said when Dedmon arrived at the location, his wife was in a vehicle with the victim, Joe Newburn. Dedmon got out of his truck holding a pistol and walked to the side where Newburn was sitting. Police said Dedmon intended to confront Newburn because Newburn was having an affair with his wife.

Police accused Dedmon of shooting Newburn in the chest three times, killing him, then placing the gun back in his truck. Police later found the gun.