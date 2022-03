SEYMOUR, Mo.– Police responded to a shooting in Seymour on Wednesday afternoon.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Peewee Crossing Road and US Route 60. Sherriff Cole said everyone involved is in custody.

Sheriff Cole said the shooting took place inside a trailer. Ozarks First is working to find out about injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.