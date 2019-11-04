Police respond to early morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the early morning hours on Monday police responded to a call of possible gunshots being heard.

Around 3:30 Monday moring several individuals heard gunshots around the Lexington and Thoman area.

A local police officer heard the gunshot as well.

When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of a shooting but no one was there.

Later officers received a call that a gunshot wound victim had arrived at a local hospital. The victim has nonlife threating injuries.

There is no suspect yet. Police are investigating.

