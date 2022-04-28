



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a crash Wednesday, April 27 at about 9:30 am.

Harrison Charlesworth, a 33-year-old Springfield resident, was walking along the southbound Highway 65 shoulder. Police said he stepped into the right, outside lane of traffic and was struck by a dump truck.

The dump truck swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man and hit a red 2022 Chevrolet truck.

Charlesworth was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His family has been notified.

This was the fifth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.