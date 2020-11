SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1800 block of South Maryland Street near Mercy Hospital.

Police responded to a call on Monday, Nov. 2, at around 3:28 p.m.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the police are “assisting in an incident involving a shooting.”

KOLR10’s crew says 10 police cars and an armored vehicle (sometimes called a BearCat) are on the scene.