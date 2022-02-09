MARIONVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a man named Cody Scott from Stone County, Missouri, is charged with second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.

On February 1st, the Nixa Police Department asked for an investigation into their officer, Cody Scott, over allegations of him having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

The investigators spoke with the victim. Documents say she, at first, denied the allegations, but ultimately admitted to being in a sexual relationship with Scott.

According to the victim, she and Scott had met up for sex approximately seven to eight times between September and December of 2021. The victim said Scott and her talked about how if they were caught they should both deny allegations and there would be no evidence it never happened.

When investigators spoke with Scott, he denied having intercourse with the victim. Officials said when they presented Scott with all the evidence they already uncovered, Scott said he did not want to speak about it at the time.

Scott was arrested, taken to the Stone County Jail, and placed under a 24-hour investigative hold.