Police officer charged for shooting a woman who fled from a traffic stop

An abstract scene of a car driving down a road with blue and red lights up ahead, like police car lights.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A Mountain View police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting a woman who allegedly fled from a traffic stop.

According to a probable cause statement released to Ozarks First, officer Israel Guidry pulled over Angela Perkins on September 29, 2019. The stop reportedly happened west of the Mountain View city limits.

According to documents, Perkins sped away from the traffic stop at which point officer Guidry chased behind. The officer eventually gave up and began heading back to Mountian View when he saw Perkin’s car in a ditch on Country Road 3080.

The probable cause statement says officer Guidry got out of his car and called out to Perkins.

The probable cause statement says thats when Perkins drove her vehicle towards officer Guidry.

The document says officer Guidry then shot at Perkins. Perkins, who was hit, drove past the officer, came to a stop, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Guidry’s body camera was not on during the incident. Five bullet holes were found in Perkins’s car.

One witness, who was wearing headphones at the time, told investigators they heard two gunshots. That witness said, when they went outside to investigate, they saw a patrol car without their emergency lights on.

During an interview with officer Guidry on October 1 of 2019, he said Perkins nearly struck his vehicle when pulling out onto the road he was on. He said he expected the driver to be intoxicated because they were “fishtailing” and failing to yield at emergency lights.

The officer says because of the erratic driving, he was now in a vehicle pursuit, and his department’s policy is for officers to follow vehicles outside of the city limits when they posed as a danger to the public.