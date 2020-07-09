Police: More human remains near creek likely from same body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say additional human remains found along a Kansas City creek are likely from the same body of remains discovered earlier in the week by a 10-year-old boy.

The Kansas City Star reports that search crews found the additional human remains on Tuesday along Shoal Creek north of Pleasant Valley Road.

That followed the initial discovery Sunday of remains by the boy in a nearby area of the creek. The remains have not been identified.

Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a police spokeswoman, said investigators believe the additional remains are from the same person, due to the “proximity and makeup of the remains.”