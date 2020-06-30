Police: Man, woman killed, 5-year-old injured in shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) – Police say a man and woman have been killed and a 5-year-old boy critically injured in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide shooting at a suburban St. Louis home.

St. Louis County police say officers were called to the home outside Florissant around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a burglar alarm.

Arriving officers found the man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found the child with a gunshot wound.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The boy was later in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators say it appeared the man shot the woman and the child, then turned the gun on himself.