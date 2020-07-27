Police: Man shot to death in southeastern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man over the weekend in southeastern Kansas City.

Police say officers were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found an injured man who was lying on the sidewalk and unresponsive.

Police say the man, identified as 30-year-old Shawn Ricks, had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police have not indicated they have any suspects in the shooting, and no arrests had been announce by Monday morning.

The Kansas City Star says Ricks’ death was the city’s 114th homicide of the year.