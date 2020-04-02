Police: Man lied about having coronavirus to avoid arrest

BUFFALO, Mo. (Springfield News-Leader) — A southwest Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly lied about possibly having COVID-19 to avoid being arrested.

Forty-seven-year-old Larry Moore of Buffalo is charged with making a terrorist threat. The Springfield News-Leader reports Dallas County sheriff’s deputies went to Moore’s house on March 20 to investigate a disturbance complaint.

Court documents say Moore had an outstanding warrant but he was not arrested after telling deputies he was awaiting results from a test for the coronavirus. He was arrested later that night after a witness told police he heard Moore acknowledge he had lied about the test.